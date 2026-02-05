Danske Bank Surpasses Profit Expectations and Unveils Share Buyback Plan
The bank reported a net profit of 6.3 billion Danish crowns, outpacing analysts' average expectation of 5.75 billion. Alongside these strong results, Danske Bank has unveiled a new share buyback program totaling 4.5 billion Danish crowns, equivalent to approximately $710.27 million.
Chief Financial Officer Cecile Hillary emphasized the bank's solid standing, citing robust asset and liability management, as well as strong capital and liquidity positions. The bank projects a net profit between 22 billion and 24 billion Danish crowns for the current year.
