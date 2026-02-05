Left Menu

Danske Bank Surpasses Profit Expectations and Unveils Share Buyback Plan

Danske Bank, Denmark's largest lender, exceeded fourth-quarter profit expectations and announced a 4.5 billion Danish crown share buyback. The bank reported a net profit of 6.3 billion Danish crowns, surpassing the anticipated 5.75 billion. Strong asset management and capital positions were highlighted by CFO Cecile Hillary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:12 IST
Danske Bank Surpasses Profit Expectations and Unveils Share Buyback Plan

Danske Bank, the largest financial institution in Denmark, has announced a significant financial performance for the fourth quarter, exceeding market forecasts.

The bank reported a net profit of 6.3 billion Danish crowns, outpacing analysts' average expectation of 5.75 billion. Alongside these strong results, Danske Bank has unveiled a new share buyback program totaling 4.5 billion Danish crowns, equivalent to approximately $710.27 million.

Chief Financial Officer Cecile Hillary emphasized the bank's solid standing, citing robust asset and liability management, as well as strong capital and liquidity positions. The bank projects a net profit between 22 billion and 24 billion Danish crowns for the current year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kabaddi Champions League 2026: Raiders and Defenders Shine in League Stage

Kabaddi Champions League 2026: Raiders and Defenders Shine in League Stage

 India
2
India Monitors Protests in Iran; Ensures Safety of Nationals

India Monitors Protests in Iran; Ensures Safety of Nationals

 India
3
Global Markets in Flux Amid Tech Turmoil and Silver Slump

Global Markets in Flux Amid Tech Turmoil and Silver Slump

 Global
4
Sustainable AI Adoption Crucial for India's MSMEs, Says Expert

Sustainable AI Adoption Crucial for India's MSMEs, Says Expert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026