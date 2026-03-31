Left Menu

Lenders Poised to Support Borrowers Amid West Asia Crisis

Credit information company TransUnion Cibil urges lenders to support retail and small businesses during the ongoing West Asia crisis, akin to measures taken during the Covid pandemic. Portfolio quality has generally improved, with a preference for gold loans and prime borrowers, though micro-LAPs show some challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:49 IST
Lenders Poised to Support Borrowers Amid West Asia Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, lenders are being called to support both retail and small businesses, a move reminiscent of their response during the Covid pandemic, said TransUnion Cibil. The company's MD and CEO, Bhavesh Jain, emphasized this need for handholding borrowers, including MSMEs, at such crucial times.

Jain highlighted the significance of a diligent approach by lenders, suggesting that loans should be extended only after careful consideration of past repayments and income levels. Although the portfolio quality held steady till February, complete data for March is still awaited. Notably, retail lending improved across most segments except micro-LAPs.

Gold loans have surged as a favored choice due to their safety, making them the second largest segment in retail lending. Prime borrowers are also more preferred, evidenced by an increase in lending to this group. Meanwhile, the retail sector continues to be dominated by home loans, although their growth too has slowed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions Drive Oil Prices Upward

Escalating Tensions Drive Oil Prices Upward

 Japan
2
Bernardo Silva to Bid Farewell to Manchester City

Bernardo Silva to Bid Farewell to Manchester City

 Global
3
Easter Miracle or Religious Overreach? The Blurring Line in U.S. Policy

Easter Miracle or Religious Overreach? The Blurring Line in U.S. Policy

 Global
4
Deadly Consequences: The Toll of High-Speed Police Pursuits

Deadly Consequences: The Toll of High-Speed Police Pursuits

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybercrime Surge Threatens Global Finance as Digital Banking Expands Rapidly

Fiscal Forecast Failures in East Africa Reveal Deep Budget Credibility Challenges

How Stablecoins Are Creating a Parallel Dollar Market Across Global Economies

Global Risk Sharing Falls Short as Households Bear Burden in Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026