Historic Peace Talks: Ukraine and Russia Seek Resolution

Ukraine and Russia, embroiled in a protracted four-year conflict, have resumed negotiations in Abu Dhabi, facilitated by U.S. intermediaries. The discussions aim to bring an end to the long-standing hostilities.

Top Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov confirmed the continuation of the talks on the Telegram app, highlighting the structured approach. He mentioned a mix of trilateral consultations and group participation as the means to advance the dialogue.

Efforts to synchronize positions are underway, signaling a crucial step towards potentially resolving the deadlock between the two nations.

