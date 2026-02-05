Historic Peace Talks: Ukraine and Russia Seek Resolution
Ukraine and Russia commenced a second day of U.S.-brokered negotiations in Abu Dhabi, focused on resolving their four-year conflict. Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov noted ongoing trilateral consultations and group work, emphasizing the need for synchronized positions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:07 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia, embroiled in a protracted four-year conflict, have resumed negotiations in Abu Dhabi, facilitated by U.S. intermediaries. The discussions aim to bring an end to the long-standing hostilities.
Top Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov confirmed the continuation of the talks on the Telegram app, highlighting the structured approach. He mentioned a mix of trilateral consultations and group participation as the means to advance the dialogue.
Efforts to synchronize positions are underway, signaling a crucial step towards potentially resolving the deadlock between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Positive Momentum in Ukraine Peace Negotiations
Diplomatic Leap: Progress in Ukraine Peace Negotiations
EU Considers Trade and Finance Leverage in Climate Negotiations
Shrouded in Opacity: India's Trade Negotiations with the US Under Scrutiny
Nuclear Negotiations: U.S.-Iran Talks on Edge Amid Rising Tensions