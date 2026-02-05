Left Menu

Historic Peace Talks: Ukraine and Russia Seek Resolution

Ukraine and Russia commenced a second day of U.S.-brokered negotiations in Abu Dhabi, focused on resolving their four-year conflict. Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov noted ongoing trilateral consultations and group work, emphasizing the need for synchronized positions.

Updated: 05-02-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:07 IST
Ukraine and Russia, embroiled in a protracted four-year conflict, have resumed negotiations in Abu Dhabi, facilitated by U.S. intermediaries. The discussions aim to bring an end to the long-standing hostilities.

Top Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov confirmed the continuation of the talks on the Telegram app, highlighting the structured approach. He mentioned a mix of trilateral consultations and group participation as the means to advance the dialogue.

Efforts to synchronize positions are underway, signaling a crucial step towards potentially resolving the deadlock between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

