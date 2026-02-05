Hospital Lab Staff Caught in Rs 23.78 Lakh Fraud Scandal

Eight outsourced staff members at Victoria Hospital's Infosys Lab are under investigation following allegations of fraud involving government funds. Authorities claim these Data Entry Operators manipulated the billing system to redirect Rs 23.78 lakh meant for government coffers into their personal accounts.

The accused staff include Preethi, Punitha, Salma, Satya, Shashikala, Lakshmikanthamma, Darshan, and Mahendra. They allegedly used their own UPI QR codes for transactions at the lab's billing counter, thereby diverting money paid by patients for blood tests.

An FIR was filed at the Visvesvarapuram police station after a complaint by Victoria Hospital Superintendent Dr. Deepak S. Police have confirmed that a criminal breach of trust case is registered, with further actions dependent on investigation findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)