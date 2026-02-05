Left Menu

Espionage Unveiled: Chinese Nationals Arrested in France

Four individuals, including two Chinese nationals, have been arrested in France over suspicions of spying for China. They were allegedly involved in capturing satellite data with military implications, which has heightened espionage tensions between the West and China.

Updated: 05-02-2026 13:45 IST
Four people, among them two Chinese nationals, have been apprehended in France under suspicions of espionage for China, as disclosed by the Paris public prosecutor's office.

The predicament has sparked a judicial investigation by the cybercrime division into these allegations following the discovery of illicit satellite data capture, particularly from sensitive military sources. The Chinese individuals reportedly aimed to relay this data to China, further escalating tensions over alleged espionage by state-backed entities.

As the probe continues, the Chinese government has decried these allegations, condemning them as unfounded smears against the nation while urging for the protection of Chinese citizens' rights abroad.

