Polish Defence Ministry Employee Accused of Spying for Russia

A mid-level staff member of Poland's Defence Ministry was detained early Tuesday on allegations of collaborating with Russian intelligence, according to reports from news website Onet. The arrest occurred at the ministry, where the man was taken into custody by the Military Counterintelligence Service shortly after 8 a.m.

The Defence Ministry disclosed the arrest of the long-term employee, charging him with 'collaboration with a foreign intelligence service,' though officials did not specify Russia explicitly. Despite this, the arrest has been linked to Poland's role as a key strategic partner and aid hub for Ukraine, making it a target for Russian espionage activities.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not respond promptly to requests for comment. Meanwhile, Poland maintains vigilance against espionage threats, while the Defence Ministry warned that more arrests could follow as part of an ongoing investigation.

