Polish Defence Ministry Employee Accused of Spying for Russia

A mid-level employee of Poland's Defence Ministry has been detained on suspicion of collaborating with Russian intelligence. The arrest highlights Poland's vulnerability to espionage due to its strategic role in supporting Ukraine. The Russian embassy has not yet responded to the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A mid-level staff member of Poland's Defence Ministry was detained early Tuesday on allegations of collaborating with Russian intelligence, according to reports from news website Onet. The arrest occurred at the ministry, where the man was taken into custody by the Military Counterintelligence Service shortly after 8 a.m.

The Defence Ministry disclosed the arrest of the long-term employee, charging him with 'collaboration with a foreign intelligence service,' though officials did not specify Russia explicitly. Despite this, the arrest has been linked to Poland's role as a key strategic partner and aid hub for Ukraine, making it a target for Russian espionage activities.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not respond promptly to requests for comment. Meanwhile, Poland maintains vigilance against espionage threats, while the Defence Ministry warned that more arrests could follow as part of an ongoing investigation.

