Mamata Banerjee Calls for Rollback on BSF Jurisdiction Expansion
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee agrees to provide land for border fencing but demands the Centre rescind the decision to expand BSF jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km in the state. She argues that land has already been allocated to central agencies and calls for transparent communication.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stated her government's willingness to provide land for border fencing, but she demands the Centre first overturn its decision to extend the Border Security Force's (BSF) area of operation from 15 km to 50 km.
Addressing the state assembly amidst accusations that her government was impeding the process of land allocation for the India-Bangladesh border fencing, Banerjee clarified that land had already been designated to central agencies including the BSF.
Emphasizing the need for transparency, Banerjee challenged Home Minister Amit Shah's recent claims, asserting he failed to provide complete data on the land already granted by West Bengal's administration.
