Arrest Made in Mumbai's High-Profile Firing Incident

Mumbai police have made a further arrest in the investigation surrounding a shooting incident at the residence of prominent filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The latest suspect, Asaram Fasale, a Pune resident, was detained on suspicion of supplying the gun used in the attack, law enforcement officials revealed.

The attack saw multiple rounds fired at Shetty's high-rise building in the Juhu district around 12:45 am last Sunday. At least one bullet shattered the glass of a fitness center within the premises. Fasale's arrest brings the total number of apprehended suspects to five as the search for the shooter persists.

Authorities have linked Fasale and the other accused to Shubham Lonkar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Lonkar is also being pursued in connection with the NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder and a separate shooting at actor Salman Khan's residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)