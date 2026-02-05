Left Menu

Major Blow to Naxals as 12 Surrender in Chhattisgarh

Twelve Naxalites with bounties totaling Rs 46 lakh, surrendered to police in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, under the 'Poona Margem' initiative. Impressed by the state's rehabilitation policy, these former Maoist cadres turned in their weapons. The surrender is part of a broader trend with over 220 Naxalites laying down arms this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Twelve Naxalites, carrying rewards of Rs 46 lakh, surrendered before Chhattisgarh police in Bijapur district under the 'Poona Margem' initiative, officials announced Thursday. Included in the group are eight women from the 'south sub zonal buro' of Maoists. Their decision aligns with the state's policies aimed at social reintegration.

Key figures among the surrendered include Somadu Madkam, a divisional committee member, alongside Hungi Kunjam and Payaki Kunjam, each carrying an Rs 8 lakh bounty. The group also turned over an arsenal including an AK-47 rifle, two SLRs, and a significant quantity of explosives and detonators.

Officials report that over 220 Naxalites have surrendered this year, while the central government aims to eradicate Naxal presence by March 2024. The Bijapur region sees continued success in anti-Naxal operations, enhancing road connectivity and development initiatives in previously Maoist-dominated areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

