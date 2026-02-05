Limpopo floods may cost R10bn to repair as province begins recovery

Limpopo may require close to R10 billion for comprehensive recovery and reconstruction following recent devastating floods, Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba said on Thursday, as provincial authorities intensify damage assessments and emergency interventions.

Addressing a media briefing in Polokwane, the Premier confirmed that the provincial government has already reprioritised R800 million towards immediate recovery efforts while awaiting further funding support from the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC).

Lives lost and communities displaced

Since December 2025, flooding across the province has claimed 27 lives, displaced thousands of residents and caused widespread damage to homes and public infrastructure.

“Our primary focus remains the safety and well-being of residents, which involves ongoing damage assessments, relief interventions and the urgent restoration of essential services,” Ramathuba said.

Preliminary figures indicate that approximately 3 194 houses have been affected, while 439 roads, spanning an estimated 600 kilometres, have been rendered unusable.

Extensive infrastructure damage

Members of the Limpopo Executive Council have been conducting oversight visits to some of the hardest-hit areas, including Blouberg, Old Longsine and Inveran.

“Just yesterday, we were in Blouberg, Old Longsine and Inveran where the #DikgerekgereWednesdays team began restoring access and regravelling roads that were completely inaccessible,” the Premier said.

During these visits, government officials also met with grieving families following the loss of five lives in recent incidents linked to the floods.

Critical transport routes have suffered extensive damage, including the R521 highway between Polokwane and Mogwadi (Dendron), which has been left riddled with dangerous potholes and surface failures.

Engagement with SANRAL and national departments

Ramathuba said the provincial government is working closely with the South African National Roads Agency Limited (SANRAL) to fast-track repairs on the R521 and other strategic routes to restore safe mobility and economic activity.

“The province requires a comprehensive overhaul to restore normalcy to the lives of our residents,” she said.

The Premier welcomed the national government’s decision to formally declare the floods a national disaster, a move that has unlocked support from multiple national departments.

“Many national departments have already initiated processes to support our recovery efforts,” she said.

Rebuilding Limpopo

Ramathuba said while the scale of destruction remains daunting, the provincial government is cautiously optimistic that coordinated interventions will stabilise affected communities.

“We remain hopeful that we will successfully rebuild Limpopo from this disaster with the resources we are beginning to mobilise, while we await further intervention from the National Disaster Management Centre,” she said.

Presidential visit and support

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited flood-stricken parts of Limpopo to assess the extent of the damage and evaluate government’s response on the ground.

The Presidency has conveyed the President’s condolences to families who have lost loved ones, as well as support for individuals, businesses and organisations affected by injuries, displacement and property losses.

Provincial authorities say recovery planning will increasingly focus on rebuilding resilient infrastructure to better withstand future extreme weather events.