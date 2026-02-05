Odisha Bureaucratic Shuffle: Key Appointments Announced

The Odisha government implemented a significant bureaucratic reshuffle on Thursday, affecting 21 IAS officers. Development Commissioner DK Singh now holds additional responsibilities in the Steel and Mines Department.

Surendra Kumar has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration & Pension and Grievances Department, with extra duties in Parliamentary Affairs. Meanwhile, Bishnupada Sethi has transitioned to Chairman of the Odisha Forest Development Corporation amid a CBI probe.

Arabinda Kumar Padhee steps in as ACS of Revenue and Disaster Management, retaining his role at the Shree Jagannath Temple. Other notable appointments include NBS Rajput and Anupam Saha in key transport and construction roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)