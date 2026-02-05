Left Menu

Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Officials in Bribery Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Rajasthan arrested two officials and a village head for bribery. Accused were caught accepting bribes for bill payments in Chittorgarh and security deposits in Bajwas. ACB verified complaints and arrested them under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-02-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 20:51 IST
Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Officials in Bribery Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Rajasthan has arrested two officials and a village head on charges of bribery, according to statements from officials on Thursday. In a major crackdown, the ACB's local unit in Chittorgarh apprehended Gram Vikas Adhikari Paras Ram Bishnoi and junior assistant Babu Lal Sharma from Singhpur panchayat, accepting a bribe totaling Rs 2.10 lakh.

The Director General of ACB, Govind Gupta, stated that these officials demanded bribes for processing payments on development projects executed by the complainant, valued at Rs 12.80 lakh. After confirming the complaint's authenticity, the ACB set a trap and arrested the suspects in the act. In a similar sting in Didwana-Kuchaman district, village head Rajendra Prasad Moyla was caught taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

Moyla's arrest came after allegations that he withheld a security deposit despite the full payment for a material supply tender. The ACB carried out verification processes and caught the village head red-handed. All accused are charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, underscoring ACB's commitment to rooting out corruption at all levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026