Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Officials in Bribery Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Rajasthan has arrested two officials and a village head on charges of bribery, according to statements from officials on Thursday. In a major crackdown, the ACB's local unit in Chittorgarh apprehended Gram Vikas Adhikari Paras Ram Bishnoi and junior assistant Babu Lal Sharma from Singhpur panchayat, accepting a bribe totaling Rs 2.10 lakh.

The Director General of ACB, Govind Gupta, stated that these officials demanded bribes for processing payments on development projects executed by the complainant, valued at Rs 12.80 lakh. After confirming the complaint's authenticity, the ACB set a trap and arrested the suspects in the act. In a similar sting in Didwana-Kuchaman district, village head Rajendra Prasad Moyla was caught taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

Moyla's arrest came after allegations that he withheld a security deposit despite the full payment for a material supply tender. The ACB carried out verification processes and caught the village head red-handed. All accused are charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, underscoring ACB's commitment to rooting out corruption at all levels.

