Left Menu

Trump's Civil Service Overhaul: Revolutionizing Federal Employment

The Trump administration overhauled the U.S. civil service system, affecting 50,000 federal workers by enabling the president to hire and fire them. This controversial 'Schedule F' rule, aimed at altering job protections and whistleblower policies, faces legal challenges from unions and advocacy groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 20:55 IST
Trump's Civil Service Overhaul: Revolutionizing Federal Employment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration on Thursday announced a significant overhaul of the U.S. government's civil service system, shifting the hiring and firing power to the president, a move that impacts around 50,000 federal employees. This reform aligns with a campaign promise by President Trump to reduce job protections for workers deemed as policy influencers.

Dubbed 'Schedule F,' this change represents the most substantial shift in civil service regulations in over a century. The move is drawing significant legal scrutiny, with federal worker unions and advocates challenging the rule in court. A federal judge temporarily paused existing lawsuits as the administration finalized its policies, but legal actions are poised to continue.

Critics, including Skye Perryman of Democracy Forward, vow to contest the overhaul vigorously. The new rule also revises how whistleblower protections are enforced, granting federal agencies the authority to establish their own safeguards for employees accusing them of violations, deviating from past practices managed by the Office of the Special Counsel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026