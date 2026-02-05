Trump's Civil Service Overhaul: Revolutionizing Federal Employment

The Trump administration on Thursday announced a significant overhaul of the U.S. government's civil service system, shifting the hiring and firing power to the president, a move that impacts around 50,000 federal employees. This reform aligns with a campaign promise by President Trump to reduce job protections for workers deemed as policy influencers.

Dubbed 'Schedule F,' this change represents the most substantial shift in civil service regulations in over a century. The move is drawing significant legal scrutiny, with federal worker unions and advocates challenging the rule in court. A federal judge temporarily paused existing lawsuits as the administration finalized its policies, but legal actions are poised to continue.

Critics, including Skye Perryman of Democracy Forward, vow to contest the overhaul vigorously. The new rule also revises how whistleblower protections are enforced, granting federal agencies the authority to establish their own safeguards for employees accusing them of violations, deviating from past practices managed by the Office of the Special Counsel.

