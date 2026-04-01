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Trump Tightens Mail-in Voting Rules Amid Legal Challenges

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to tighten mail-in voting rules, sparking legal challenges from Democrats and voting rights groups. The order, which uses federal data to verify voter eligibility, mandates secure ballot procedures. Critics argue it's unconstitutional and unlikely to stand up in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 05:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 05:33 IST
Trump Tightens Mail-in Voting Rules Amid Legal Challenges
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President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to implement stricter rules on mail-in voting across the United States, a move that immediately attracted threats of legal challenges from Democratic officials and voting rights advocates. The directive mandates federal data be used to verify voter eligibility in each state and requires absentee ballots to be sent exclusively to those on approved state lists.

The order is expected to face vehement opposition in the courts, with critics, including NAACP President Derrick Johnson, labeling it unconstitutional. "This order will not stand," Johnson stated emphatically. California Governor Gavin Newsom also promised legal retaliation, arguing the mandate seeks to suppress democratic participation.

This comes as Trump continues to assert baseless claims of widespread voter fraud following his 2020 election defeat. Concurrently, the Senate is considering the SAVE America Act, aimed at bolstering verification requirements for voters. However, the bill encounters significant resistance, lacking the necessary votes to bypass Democratic opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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