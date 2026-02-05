New Legislation to Protect Rajasthan's Khejri Tree

In a significant move for environmental conservation, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Thursday the intention to introduce new legislation aimed at protecting the Khejri tree, a vital ecological component in the region.

This announcement came amid ongoing protests in Bikaner, where activists have been demanding a comprehensive tree protection bill during the Assembly session. Earlier, minister K K Vishnoi engaged with protestors, assuring governmental action.

Sharma emphasized the initiative's importance, calling for a bipartisan effort to safeguard the Khejri. He reiterated the state government's dedication to public welfare and development, underscoring commitments made in the election manifesto and aligning with national principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)