Left Menu

Tragic Demise: Army Jawan Fatally Shot Amidst Court Proceedings

A 28-year-old Army jawan named Akhilesh Chaudhary was fatally shot by unidentified attackers near Aligarh-Agra Road. The incident took place while he was on his way to a court hearing. Police investigations are underway, with five teams mobilized to apprehend the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:07 IST
Tragic Demise: Army Jawan Fatally Shot Amidst Court Proceedings
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday as 28-year-old Army jawan Akhilesh Chaudhary was fatally shot near Aligarh-Agra Road. The attack occurred while Chaudhary was en route to a court hearing, and police reports suggest an existing village dispute may have been a motive.

The fatal encounter happened when assailants approached Chaudhary in a car and on a motorcycle, opening fire indiscriminately. Despite attempting to flee, he sustained a fatal gunshot wound. The police, led by Superintendent Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, are actively investigating the case.

Authorities immediately initiated an investigation, forming five teams to identify and apprehend the suspects. The police assure strict legal actions will be taken against those involved in this tragic act of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026