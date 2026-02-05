Tragic Demise: Army Jawan Fatally Shot Amidst Court Proceedings

A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday as 28-year-old Army jawan Akhilesh Chaudhary was fatally shot near Aligarh-Agra Road. The attack occurred while Chaudhary was en route to a court hearing, and police reports suggest an existing village dispute may have been a motive.

The fatal encounter happened when assailants approached Chaudhary in a car and on a motorcycle, opening fire indiscriminately. Despite attempting to flee, he sustained a fatal gunshot wound. The police, led by Superintendent Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, are actively investigating the case.

Authorities immediately initiated an investigation, forming five teams to identify and apprehend the suspects. The police assure strict legal actions will be taken against those involved in this tragic act of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)