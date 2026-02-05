Left Menu

Fake Saints Busted: Six Arrested in Alms Scam

Six individuals were arrested for allegedly posing as Hindu saints and collecting alms in Kakroli. The accused were identified with forged identities, and charges have been filed under relevant sections. Authorities continue their investigation to uncover further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:18 IST
In a noteworthy development, Police have apprehended six individuals in Kakroli on Thursday, accused of masquerading as Hindu saints and soliciting alms. The incident sparked attention as authorities delve into the case.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar revealed that the suspects—Shakil, Shokeen, Ikbal, Sajeel, Ayyub, and Hanif—were found with falsified Aadhaar cards. This discovery intensified the scrutiny of their operations.

The ongoing investigation seeks to unravel the depth of this fraudulent activity, with officials determined to curtail such deceptive practices within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

