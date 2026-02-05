Left Menu

Deadly Drone Strike and Grenade Mishap Unsettles Northwestern Pakistan

A quadcopter attack by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan on a Federal Constabulary headquarters in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed a paramilitary official and injured two others. Separately, a rusted grenade explosion in Swat district resulted in the death of a child and injured another.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:50 IST
  • Pakistan

A paramilitary official was killed and two others were injured in a quadcopter attack targeting the main gate of the Federal Constabulary headquarters in northwestern Pakistan, police reported on Thursday. The attack, carried out by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, occurred at the federal paramilitary police force's headquarters in Darazinda tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan district.

Two projectiles were fired from the quadcopter at the FC headquarters gate, taking the life of Havaldar Amjad and injuring two others. The injured were transported to a nearby hospital for medical care. Police have initiated a search operation to find the quadcopter's origin.

In a separate incident, a child was killed and another injured in Swat district when a rusted hand grenade exploded as they played. The explosion claimed one child's life on the spot while injuring another. Authorities have gathered evidence from the scene and launched an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

