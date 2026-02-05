Eight Indian Crew Members Freed from Iranian Detention

In a significant development, eight of the 16 Indian crew members detained aboard the commercial vessel MT Valiant Roar by Iran have been released, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday. This came after India received consular access to the detained sailors.

Randhir Jaiswal, the MEA spokesperson, stated that Iranian authorities informed India about the release. The freed sailors are expected to return home upon the completion of necessary formalities. "With regard to the remaining eight sailors, we are in touch with Iranian authorities, and we'll see how best to support them for whatever needs they may have," Jaiswal added.

The Indian embassy in Tehran had announced last month the initial detention news, revealing the crew's situation since mid-December. The Embassy continues to engage with the Iranian authorities to resolve the matter for the remaining crew members.

(With inputs from agencies.)