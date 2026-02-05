Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Meghalaya: Illegal Coal Mine Explosion Claims 18 Lives

An explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills has claimed at least 18 lives. Villagers are deeply aggrieved as rescue operations continue amidst challenging terrain. Activist Agnes Kharshiing has criticized the state's failure to address illegal mining activities, marking the event as a homicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:15 IST
Tragedy Strikes Meghalaya: Illegal Coal Mine Explosion Claims 18 Lives
  • Country:
  • India

The remote region of Thangsku in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district was shrouded in grief as an explosion rocked an illegal coal mine, leaving at least 18 laborers dead. Chaos ensued as locals from Mynsngat village rushed to the scene, with women and children inconsolable as search teams swung into action despite the challenging terrain.

Footage circulated on social media captured the harrowing moments after the blast, showing smoke billowing from three mine shafts. According to local elder accounts, fears arose that more than 30-40 individuals were trapped. So far, rescue teams have recovered 18 bodies, amidst difficult conditions.

Criticism has been directed at the authorities for failing to curb illegal mining. Activist Agnes Kharshiing, who has previously faced violent backlash from coal mafias, labeled the incident a 'homicide' and blamed the government for neglecting warnings about ongoing illegal operations. Police investigations are underway to address this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global
2
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global
3
Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

 Global
4
Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026