Tragedy Strikes Meghalaya: Illegal Coal Mine Explosion Claims 18 Lives

The remote region of Thangsku in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district was shrouded in grief as an explosion rocked an illegal coal mine, leaving at least 18 laborers dead. Chaos ensued as locals from Mynsngat village rushed to the scene, with women and children inconsolable as search teams swung into action despite the challenging terrain.

Footage circulated on social media captured the harrowing moments after the blast, showing smoke billowing from three mine shafts. According to local elder accounts, fears arose that more than 30-40 individuals were trapped. So far, rescue teams have recovered 18 bodies, amidst difficult conditions.

Criticism has been directed at the authorities for failing to curb illegal mining. Activist Agnes Kharshiing, who has previously faced violent backlash from coal mafias, labeled the incident a 'homicide' and blamed the government for neglecting warnings about ongoing illegal operations. Police investigations are underway to address this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)