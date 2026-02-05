India's Strategic Moves: Tackling Deportation and Illegal Immigration

In 2025, more than 3,800 Indian nationals were deported from the United States, as disclosed in the Indian government's report to the Rajya Sabha. This development underscores a significant deportation operation involving over 3,414 Indian citizens until mid-December.

The government has been working in close coordination with the US and other countries to ensure the human rights and welfare of its citizens facing deportation. There is a particular focus on preventing illegal immigration via the 'Dunki route,' often used for unauthorized entry into North America.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is actively addressing issues of illegal recruitment and human trafficking, with numerous cases filed against illegal agents. Efforts remain concentrated on protecting Indian nationals seeking employment abroad while cooperating with global authorities to ensure safe migration practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)