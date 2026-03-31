Police Bust Human Trafficking Ring on Delhi-Agra Highway

In a breakthrough against human trafficking, police on Tuesday arrested four men and five women at a roadside eatery on the Delhi-Agra National Highway. The arrest was made following a tip-off, with authorities acting swiftly to conduct a raid in the Chhata area.

The detainees were discovered in compromising situations within the basement rooms of the eatery, confirmed Circle Officer Bhushan Verma. The police also uncovered a cache of incriminating materials, including QR codes, raising suspicions of a larger operation.

As the investigation unfolds, officials continue to interrogate the arrested individuals to gather more insights into the operation. The bust marks a significant step in cracking down on illicit trafficking networks operating along major travel routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)