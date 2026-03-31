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Police Bust Human Trafficking Ring on Delhi-Agra Highway

Four men and five women were detained at a roadside eatery on the Delhi-Agra National Highway for alleged involvement in a flesh trade operation. The arrest was made during a raid following a tip-off. Incriminating materials, including QR codes, were also found and are being investigated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:02 IST
Police Bust Human Trafficking Ring on Delhi-Agra Highway
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In a breakthrough against human trafficking, police on Tuesday arrested four men and five women at a roadside eatery on the Delhi-Agra National Highway. The arrest was made following a tip-off, with authorities acting swiftly to conduct a raid in the Chhata area.

The detainees were discovered in compromising situations within the basement rooms of the eatery, confirmed Circle Officer Bhushan Verma. The police also uncovered a cache of incriminating materials, including QR codes, raising suspicions of a larger operation.

As the investigation unfolds, officials continue to interrogate the arrested individuals to gather more insights into the operation. The bust marks a significant step in cracking down on illicit trafficking networks operating along major travel routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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