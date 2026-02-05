Left Menu

Delhi Police Constables Charged: The Case of Faizan's Tragic Death

A Delhi court has acknowledged a CBI chargesheet against two police constables for culpable homicide. This arises from the death of Faizan during the 2020 Delhi riots. The charges include involuntary cause of death and grievous harm, following allegations of excessive force by police.

A Delhi court has taken cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against two Delhi Police constables. This action is in response to allegations of offences such as culpable homicide in the case concerning the death of a 23-year-old man, Faizan, during the 2020 Delhi riots.

Additonal Chief Judicial Magistrate Mayank Goel noted that sufficient material exists against Head Constable Ravinder Kumar and Constable Pawan Yadav. The CBI chargesheet stems from a case initiated on directions of the Delhi High Court, which was registered in August 2024, involving allegations of rioting, unlawful assembly, and murder.

Faizan's mother claims his death resulted from unlawful force by police during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Delhi High Court ordered a CBI investigation, sparked by a viral video appearing to show Faizan being assaulted. Communal riots in February 2020 led to at least 53 deaths in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

