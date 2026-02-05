Market Turmoil: Gold Slides and Silver Plummets Amid Dollar Surge

In the wake of a stronger dollar and a broad market upheaval, gold experienced a 2.3% decline while silver plummeted nearly 14%. This shift comes as investors liquidate their holdings in precious metals, with spot gold hitting $4,850.89 per ounce and U.S. gold futures falling by 1.5% to $4,873.90 per ounce.

This downturn was mirrored in the broader economy, with spot silver dropping to $76.04 an ounce, after reaching lows earlier in the session. The dollar surged to a two-week high, and major indices like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq faced significant dips due to market volatility and investor margin calls.

Analysts note that the recent volatility in precious metals markets isn't expected to stabilize overnight. Market strategists like Fawad Razaqzada and Bob Haberkorn caution that the market needs time to digest these shifts, foreseeing further downside pressure. Globally, geopolitical developments and strategic shifts by key players like JP Morgan and Pandora underline cautious positioning in this uncertain economic climate.

