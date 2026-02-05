Left Menu

Market Turmoil: Gold Slides and Silver Plummets Amid Dollar Surge

Gold and silver saw significant drops as a stronger dollar and a market slump led investors to offload precious metals. Spot gold fell 2.3%, while silver slid nearly 14%. Factors like market volatility, geopolitical tensions, and investor repositioning exacerbated the situation. Analysts predict more volatility in the near future.

Updated: 05-02-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of a stronger dollar and a broad market upheaval, gold experienced a 2.3% decline while silver plummeted nearly 14%. This shift comes as investors liquidate their holdings in precious metals, with spot gold hitting $4,850.89 per ounce and U.S. gold futures falling by 1.5% to $4,873.90 per ounce.

This downturn was mirrored in the broader economy, with spot silver dropping to $76.04 an ounce, after reaching lows earlier in the session. The dollar surged to a two-week high, and major indices like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq faced significant dips due to market volatility and investor margin calls.

Analysts note that the recent volatility in precious metals markets isn't expected to stabilize overnight. Market strategists like Fawad Razaqzada and Bob Haberkorn caution that the market needs time to digest these shifts, foreseeing further downside pressure. Globally, geopolitical developments and strategic shifts by key players like JP Morgan and Pandora underline cautious positioning in this uncertain economic climate.

