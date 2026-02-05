Showdown in Kolkata Over Beldanga Papers

A Kolkata court has commanded action against Murshidabad SP amid claims by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that Beldanga violence documents weren't surrendered by state police. The case stems from unrest following a local migrant worker's death.

City Sessions Court Chief Judge Sukumar Ray ordered the SP to arrange an escort for safely presenting the 31 accused during the next hearing on February 12. The directive followed a report by the Murshidabad jail superintendent highlighting a lapse in security arrangements.

The NIA's Deputy SP, Saroj Bhattacharjee, raised concerns about access to investigation materials, prompting court orders for the Beldanga officer to provide a detailed explanation. Tensions in the region soared in mid-January with roadblocks and protests, leading to multiple arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)