Left Menu

Showdown in Kolkata Over Beldanga Papers

The Kolkata court has directed the Murshidabad SP to submit a report concerning the Beldanga violence papers, which the NIA claims were not handed over by the local police. The court also demanded the presence of the investigating officer to explain the delay in handing over important documents related to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:33 IST
Showdown in Kolkata Over Beldanga Papers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Kolkata court has commanded action against Murshidabad SP amid claims by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that Beldanga violence documents weren't surrendered by state police. The case stems from unrest following a local migrant worker's death.

City Sessions Court Chief Judge Sukumar Ray ordered the SP to arrange an escort for safely presenting the 31 accused during the next hearing on February 12. The directive followed a report by the Murshidabad jail superintendent highlighting a lapse in security arrangements.

The NIA's Deputy SP, Saroj Bhattacharjee, raised concerns about access to investigation materials, prompting court orders for the Beldanga officer to provide a detailed explanation. Tensions in the region soared in mid-January with roadblocks and protests, leading to multiple arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global
2
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global
3
Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

 Global
4
Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026