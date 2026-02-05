Left Menu

Controversy at Deva Sharif: Man Forced to Remove Tilak Sparks Outrage

A man was allegedly abused and assaulted by a shopkeeper at the Deva Sharif shrine in Uttar Pradesh for having a 'tilak' on his forehead. The incident was captured on video, leading to police action. The accused shopkeeper has been detained for questioning.

A disturbing incident unfolded at the Deva Sharif shrine in Uttar Pradesh, where a man named Harish Sharma was allegedly abused and assaulted by a shopkeeper for wearing a 'tilak' on his forehead. The altercation occurred as Sharma accompanied his neighbor to offer a 'chadar' at the site.

Harish Sharma, the victim, reported that while his neighbor Ayesha Bano was inside the shrine, he was approached by the shopkeeper, who allegedly abused him, slapped him, and forcibly washed off his 'tilak'. This incident, caught on video, prompted Sharma to file a complaint with the local police.

Authorities have taken the accused shopkeeper into custody for questioning. Senior Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Pratap Singh confirmed that the video would play a crucial role in the investigation. He assured that strict legal action would follow based on the factual findings of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

