Historic Agreement for Frontier Nagaland: Paving the Way for Development

A historic tripartite agreement was signed to form the 'Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority' in Nagaland, fulfilling a long-standing demand from the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation. This aims to provide enhanced autonomy and development in six eastern districts, addressing grievances and spurring regional growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, the Centre has inked a tripartite agreement with the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation to establish the 'Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority'. This authority will oversee the development of six districts, addressing long-standing grievances in eastern Nagaland.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio were present at the signing, emphasizing its significance for resolving regional disputes and enhancing local autonomy. The agreement includes a unique administrative framework aimed at improving infrastructure and providing economic empowerment.

The initiative, part of the Modi government's efforts to ensure inclusive growth, reflects ongoing commitments to peace and stability in the Northeast. The agreement underscores the importance of dialogue and mutual respect in resolving complex issues, paving the way for a dispute-free North East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

