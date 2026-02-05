Karnataka Returns to Traditional Voting in Local Elections

In a significant shift, the Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved an amendment bill to conduct upcoming local body elections using ballot papers and ballot boxes. This move marks a departure from the current reliance on electronic voting machines (EVMs), which have faced skepticism regarding their credibility and public confidence.

State Minister H K Patil, addressing reporters post-cabinet meeting, confirmed the approval of the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026. Patil emphasized the necessity of revising older election laws to incorporate provisions for the use of traditional voting methods, citing public apprehension about EVMs.

In a previous decision made last September, the Congress government had proposed that the State Election Commission conduct all future panchayat and urban local body elections through ballot papers, arguing that the general populace's trust in electronic voting systems had waned. This amendment reinforces the government's commitment to ensuring electoral integrity and restoring public confidence.

