Karnataka Defers Electoral Roll Revision Discussion

The Karnataka Cabinet postponed discussions on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. This exercise ensures eligible citizens are on the electoral roll. Meanwhile, a state police amendment bill was approved, allowing the Police Establishment Board to transfer officers accused of misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to postpone discussions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a process overseen by the Election Commission of India aiming to streamline and ensure accuracy in voter registration.

Karnataka's State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, H K Patil, informed the press that discussions on the SIR were deferred, although the preliminary preparations are already underway. Despite the lack of formal declaration or order for the SIR, the mapping process of electors has commenced.

Together with this, the cabinet gave its nod to the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which strengthens the authority of the Police Establishment Board to transfer police officers accused of dereliction, negligence, or misconduct.

