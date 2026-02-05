Left Menu

Controversy Over Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Sparks Political Clash

YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy addressed allegations of adulteration in Tirupati Laddu, challenging the ruling TDP's claims. He cited reports finding no animal fat, criticized tender relaxations under TDP, and denounced political motives behind continued accusations. Reddy emphasized legal findings and condemned misinformation campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:21 IST
Controversy Over Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Sparks Political Clash
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated confrontation over the alleged adulteration of Tirupati Laddu, YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy dismissed the ruling TDP's accusations, arguing that no animal fat was found in recent investigations by the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI).

Reddy, a former chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), addressed a press meeting in New Delhi to counter the claims of the TDP-led NDA government. He criticized relaxed tender norms under TDP's administration between 2014 and 2019, which he suggests led to the controversy.

Denouncing the purported political motives, Reddy called attention to a Supreme Court-appointed CBI-led SIT investigation, which reportedly found no inconsistency. He accused the state government of spreading false claims despite being cleared by the report and labeled the continued inquiry efforts as politically driven.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

 Global
2
Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

 Spain
3
UBS SDIC Silver Futures Fund Trading Suspended Amid Silver Slump

UBS SDIC Silver Futures Fund Trading Suspended Amid Silver Slump

 China
4
Epstein Scandal Threatens Starmer's Premiership

Epstein Scandal Threatens Starmer's Premiership

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026