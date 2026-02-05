Controversy Over Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Sparks Political Clash
YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy addressed allegations of adulteration in Tirupati Laddu, challenging the ruling TDP's claims. He cited reports finding no animal fat, criticized tender relaxations under TDP, and denounced political motives behind continued accusations. Reddy emphasized legal findings and condemned misinformation campaigns.
- Country:
- India
In a heated confrontation over the alleged adulteration of Tirupati Laddu, YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy dismissed the ruling TDP's accusations, arguing that no animal fat was found in recent investigations by the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI).
Reddy, a former chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), addressed a press meeting in New Delhi to counter the claims of the TDP-led NDA government. He criticized relaxed tender norms under TDP's administration between 2014 and 2019, which he suggests led to the controversy.
Denouncing the purported political motives, Reddy called attention to a Supreme Court-appointed CBI-led SIT investigation, which reportedly found no inconsistency. He accused the state government of spreading false claims despite being cleared by the report and labeled the continued inquiry efforts as politically driven.
(With inputs from agencies.)