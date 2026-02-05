Left Menu

High Court Cracks Down on Illegal Coal Mining in Meghalaya

The Meghalaya High Court has directed the authorities to arrest those responsible for illegal mining following a coal mine explosion in the East Jaintia Hills that resulted in at least 18 deaths. The court summoned local officials to report on actions taken against illegal mining activities.

The Meghalaya High Court has taken decisive action following a devastating coal mine explosion that claimed at least 18 lives in East Jaintia Hills. On Thursday, the court ordered authorities to arrest those involved in illegal mining operations and summoned the district's Superintendent of Police (SP) and deputy commissioner to appear in court on February 9.

Acting on reports of the blast in the Thangsku area, the division bench, comprised of Justices HS Thangkhiew and W Diengdoh, expressed concern about the ongoing illegal mining activities, which continue unabated despite a similar tragic incident earlier this year. The bench emphasized the need for immediate intervention and directed local authorities to identify and apprehend mine owners and operators linked to these illegal actions.

Additionally, the court stressed the need for urgent medical aid and assistance for the injured. Authorities have been instructed to present a report by February 9, detailing the actions taken and justifying the ongoing illegal activities. Non-compliance will prompt further judicial orders. The court's directive has been communicated to relevant officials and the Advocate General for prompt action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

