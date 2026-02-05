Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Portugal's Controversial Lithium Mine Project

Environmental groups have taken legal action against the European Commission's decision to grant strategic status to Portugal's Barroso lithium mine. They argue it poses environmental and safety risks. The mine is pivotal for Europe’s energy transition but faces opposition from local and environmental groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Environmental groups have initiated a legal challenge against the European Commission concerning its preferential treatment of the Barroso lithium mine project in Portugal. The project, undertaken by Savannah Resources, was awarded strategic status despite what opponents argue are significant environmental and safety concerns.

Local and environmental organizations, including the United in Defence of Covas do Barroso and ClientEarth, filed the lawsuit at the EU's Court of Justice. They contest the decision under the Critical Raw Materials Act, citing evidence of potential risks posed by the project.

The Barroso region, recognized as a World Heritage site, is critical in Europe's pursuit of lithium for energy transition, yet activists maintain that environmental protection and community rights should not be compromised for resource extraction.

