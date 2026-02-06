Naxalite Encounter in Gadchiroli: A 24-Hour Standoff
A prolonged encounter in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district resulted in the death of a Naxalite and injury to a C-60 commando. The standoff began following intelligence about Maoist presence, leading to a gunfight and the recovery of weapons. Further investigations are ongoing as terrain challenges continue.
- Country:
- India
Tension escalates in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district as police engage in a 24-hour encounter with Naxalites, resulting in one fatality and a commando injury. The operation, involving multiple C-60 units, began after receiving intelligence on the rebels' presence.
The conflict intensified with an exchange of gunfire, leading to the discovery and dismantling of two Naxalite camps. Despite hostile terrain, police recovered weapons but are yet to confirm further injuries or fatalities among the rebels.
Reinforcements were called this morning, and the situation remains tense as the search continues for additional Maoist operatives. Updates are expected once the operation concludes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalite
- Encounter
- Gadchiroli
- Police
- Commando
- Operation
- Maoists
- Intelligence
- CRPF
- Weapons
ALSO READ
Panama's Port Operations Revamp: A Strategic Shift
Panama's Landmark Port Ruling: A New Era of Shared Operations?
Tensions High in J&K: Leaders React to Recent Anti-Terror Operations
'Bharat Taxi' will be rolled out across India in 3 years: Cooperation Minister Amit Shah after launching co-op ride-hailing platform.
Balochistan Unrest: Military Operation Ends with 216 Militants Killed