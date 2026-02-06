Naxalite Encounter in Gadchiroli: A 24-Hour Standoff

Tension escalates in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district as police engage in a 24-hour encounter with Naxalites, resulting in one fatality and a commando injury. The operation, involving multiple C-60 units, began after receiving intelligence on the rebels' presence.

The conflict intensified with an exchange of gunfire, leading to the discovery and dismantling of two Naxalite camps. Despite hostile terrain, police recovered weapons but are yet to confirm further injuries or fatalities among the rebels.

Reinforcements were called this morning, and the situation remains tense as the search continues for additional Maoist operatives. Updates are expected once the operation concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)