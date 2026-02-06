Left Menu

Naxalite Encounter in Gadchiroli: A 24-Hour Standoff

A prolonged encounter in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district resulted in the death of a Naxalite and injury to a C-60 commando. The standoff began following intelligence about Maoist presence, leading to a gunfight and the recovery of weapons. Further investigations are ongoing as terrain challenges continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension escalates in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district as police engage in a 24-hour encounter with Naxalites, resulting in one fatality and a commando injury. The operation, involving multiple C-60 units, began after receiving intelligence on the rebels' presence.

The conflict intensified with an exchange of gunfire, leading to the discovery and dismantling of two Naxalite camps. Despite hostile terrain, police recovered weapons but are yet to confirm further injuries or fatalities among the rebels.

Reinforcements were called this morning, and the situation remains tense as the search continues for additional Maoist operatives. Updates are expected once the operation concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

