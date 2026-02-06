Left Menu

Major Reshuffle in Himachal Pradesh Police Leadership

The Himachal Pradesh government announced a significant reshuffling of police officials, transferring 14 IPS and one HPPS officers. Key changes involve shifting SP roles in various districts, with Gaurav Singh moving to Shimla and Tiruamalaraju S D Varma taking over in Solan. Several DIG and IG appointments are included in this reorganization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday announced the transfer of 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and one Himachal Pradesh Police Service (HPPS) officer. The changes include the replacement of Superintendents of Police (SP) in four districts.

Notably, Gaurav Singh will assume the role of SP in Shimla, succeeding Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, who has been promoted to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG). The state has also appointed Tiruamalaraju S D Varma as SP Solan, replacing Singh. Meanwhile, several other officers have been assigned new roles to align with the state's administrative objectives.

Additional significant transfers include Sachin Hiremath moving to Una as SP, while Vinod Kumar takes the Mandi SP post. The reshuffling also affects several higher-ranking positions, promoting and reallocating several DIG and Inspector General of Police (IG) roles to enhance regional operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

