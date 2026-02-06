Left Menu

Spy Scandal Unfolds: Greek Military Officer Arrested for Leaking Secrets

A member of the Greek defence forces has been arrested for allegedly leaking top-secret information to third parties, including China. The arrest follows a tip-off from Western intelligence, leading to a detailed investigation and monitoring before the suspect's capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 02:27 IST
Spy Scandal Unfolds: Greek Military Officer Arrested for Leaking Secrets

Greek defence authorities have taken swift action against a member of their own ranks, arrested on charges of disseminating sensitive information to external parties, notably China. The Greek National Defence General Staff announced the arrest, highlighting a breach of national security.

The investigation was triggered by intelligence from a Western national security agency two months ago, revealing that classified data had been leaked abroad. The accused, serving in the Greek Air Force in Athens, was subsequently monitored and apprehended within a military facility in a coordinated effort with other state services.

The suspect reportedly admitted to his actions post-arrest, though neither his identity nor further details about China's involvement have been disclosed. Chinese officials are yet to comment on the allegations, keeping the situation tense and unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Top Financial Moves: Mergers, Funding Cuts, and Strategic Talks

Top Financial Moves: Mergers, Funding Cuts, and Strategic Talks

 Global
2
Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncertainty

Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncert...

 Global
3
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
4
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026