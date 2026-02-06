Spy Scandal Unfolds: Greek Military Officer Arrested for Leaking Secrets

Greek defence authorities have taken swift action against a member of their own ranks, arrested on charges of disseminating sensitive information to external parties, notably China. The Greek National Defence General Staff announced the arrest, highlighting a breach of national security.

The investigation was triggered by intelligence from a Western national security agency two months ago, revealing that classified data had been leaked abroad. The accused, serving in the Greek Air Force in Athens, was subsequently monitored and apprehended within a military facility in a coordinated effort with other state services.

The suspect reportedly admitted to his actions post-arrest, though neither his identity nor further details about China's involvement have been disclosed. Chinese officials are yet to comment on the allegations, keeping the situation tense and unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)