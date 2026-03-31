Artificial Intelligence Revolutionizes Crime Tracking in India

Artificial intelligence is set to revolutionize crime tracking in India, as the home ministry integrates AI tools into the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS 2.0), which links 17,000 police stations nationwide to a centralized online platform.

The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology reported that AI will enhance the system's capabilities in areas like criminal profiling and predictive policing. This includes resolving cases by connecting data across jurisdictions and predicting crime hotspots using Risk Terrain Modeling.

Further, AI technologies such as facial recognition and automatic number plate recognition will boost surveillance and traffic management. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre is also using AI to detect online fraud, collaborating with IIT Bombay and the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub to develop real-time defense systems against cybercrimes.