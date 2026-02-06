Justice for C J Lofton: Overcoming Excessive Force in Foster Care Tragedy

A Kansas jury awarded $8.3 million to Cedric "C J" Lofton's family after determining that excessive force by five juvenile officers led to his death in 2021. The teen died following a prolonged restraint during a mental health crisis.

Defense arguments citing "excited delirium," a contentious diagnosis, were dismissed by jurors. Major medical associations have discredited this diagnosis, criticizing its frequent use to justify excessive police force.

The Sedgwick County officers' employer is reviewing the verdict. The case underscores the risks of prolonged prone restraint, as Lofton died before his 18th birthday, with the final autopsy ruling his death a homicide.

