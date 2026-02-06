Left Menu

Citizenship Question Controversy: A New Chapter in U.S. Census Debate

The US Census Bureau plans to test a citizenship question in preparation for the 2030 Census, sparking concerns over potential changes to apportionment figures. This move, reminiscent of the Trump administration's failed attempt to alter previous censuses by including such questions, has prompted criticism and lawsuits questioning its legality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orlando | Updated: 06-02-2026 04:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 04:54 IST
Citizenship Question Controversy: A New Chapter in U.S. Census Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a controversial move, the US Census Bureau is introducing a citizenship question in its preparatory tests for the 2030 Census, reigniting a debate left over from the Trump administration's first term. The trial, currently underway in Huntsville, Alabama, and Spartanburg, South Carolina, includes questions derived from the American Community Survey.

Traditionally, the decennial census has avoided inquiries about citizenship, aligning with the 14th Amendment's directive to count all persons in the US. Concerns have been raised about the implications of this test, which was narrowed from six locales to two, potentially jeopardizing the integrity of the upcoming census.

Outrage and criticism have emerged from various quarters, with former congressional staffer Terri Ann Lowenthal calling for urgent legislative review. Despite previous Supreme Court rulings against similar changes proposed by the Trump administration, legislative and legal efforts to reshape apportionment rules continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncertainty

Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncert...

 Global
2
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
3
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global
4
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026