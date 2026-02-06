Citizenship Question Controversy: A New Chapter in U.S. Census Debate

In a controversial move, the US Census Bureau is introducing a citizenship question in its preparatory tests for the 2030 Census, reigniting a debate left over from the Trump administration's first term. The trial, currently underway in Huntsville, Alabama, and Spartanburg, South Carolina, includes questions derived from the American Community Survey.

Traditionally, the decennial census has avoided inquiries about citizenship, aligning with the 14th Amendment's directive to count all persons in the US. Concerns have been raised about the implications of this test, which was narrowed from six locales to two, potentially jeopardizing the integrity of the upcoming census.

Outrage and criticism have emerged from various quarters, with former congressional staffer Terri Ann Lowenthal calling for urgent legislative review. Despite previous Supreme Court rulings against similar changes proposed by the Trump administration, legislative and legal efforts to reshape apportionment rules continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)