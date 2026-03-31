Corporate Clash: Vedanta Challenges Adani's Jaiprakash Acquisition in Supreme Court
Vedanta Ltd has filed a petition with the Supreme Court, contesting the acceptance of Adani's lower-value bid over its own higher financial offer for the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. The company argues that the lenders' decision lacked transparency and fairness, emphasizing discrepancies in bid evaluation and process compliance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Vedanta Ltd, a leading mining conglomerate, has approached the Supreme Court to contest the selection of Adani Group's bid over its own in the acquisition of the insolvent Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.
The company claims its bid offered superior financial value but was dismissed without sufficient transparency by the lenders, whom Vedanta accused of acting arbitrarily.
In its challenge, Vedanta highlights multiple alleged procedural shortcomings and calls for an interim order to halt Adani's progression while the legal proceedings continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Sides with Counselor in Colorado Conversion Therapy Legislation Dispute
Supreme Court to Examine Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque Dispute
Legal Turmoil in Nepal: Supreme Court Challenges Balendra Shah Government
Supreme Court Petition Advocates for Dedicated Revenue Judicial Service
Supreme Court Showdown: Vedanta Challenges Adani's Acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates