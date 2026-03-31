Corporate Clash: Vedanta Challenges Adani's Jaiprakash Acquisition in Supreme Court

Vedanta Ltd, a leading mining conglomerate, has approached the Supreme Court to contest the selection of Adani Group's bid over its own in the acquisition of the insolvent Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.

The company claims its bid offered superior financial value but was dismissed without sufficient transparency by the lenders, whom Vedanta accused of acting arbitrarily.

In its challenge, Vedanta highlights multiple alleged procedural shortcomings and calls for an interim order to halt Adani's progression while the legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)