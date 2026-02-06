Left Menu

Daring Capture: Two Notorious Criminals Apprehended in RK Puram

Two wanted criminals, Sanjay and Sonu, were apprehended after a shootout in Delhi's RK Puram. Sanjay, a notorious criminal with over 80 cases, was injured and captured. Police had laid a trap after receiving a tip-off. A pistol and cartridges were recovered from the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:09 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, two wanted criminals were apprehended following an exchange of gunfire in southwest Delhi's RK Puram area, police confirmed on Friday.

The suspects, identified as Sanjay alias Darinda and his associate Sonu, confronted police in a late-night operation after officers were tipped off about their arrival in Sector-3.

Sanjay, who faces over 80 criminal charges, was shot in the leg during the confrontation and captured, while Sonu was seized as he attempted to escape. Authorities recovered a pistol and cartridges from the pair.

