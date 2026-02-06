Daring Capture: Two Notorious Criminals Apprehended in RK Puram

In a dramatic turn of events, two wanted criminals were apprehended following an exchange of gunfire in southwest Delhi's RK Puram area, police confirmed on Friday.

The suspects, identified as Sanjay alias Darinda and his associate Sonu, confronted police in a late-night operation after officers were tipped off about their arrival in Sector-3.

Sanjay, who faces over 80 criminal charges, was shot in the leg during the confrontation and captured, while Sonu was seized as he attempted to escape. Authorities recovered a pistol and cartridges from the pair.