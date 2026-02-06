India Hits Record High Fertilizer Output: DAP & NPK Production Touches 15.76 LMT in January 2026
This marks the highest-ever monthly production of these critical fertilizers in the country’s history, reflecting a decisive shift toward a stronger, more self-sufficient agricultural input ecosystem.
- Country:
- India
India has achieved a major milestone in its journey toward fertilizer self-reliance, with domestic production of Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers—notably DAP and NPKs—surging to an all-time record of 15.76 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) in January 2026.
Historic Surge Signals New Era of Aatmanirbhar Fertilizer Economy
The Department of Fertilizers, under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, attributed this unprecedented rise to the Government’s sustained push through visionary, industry-friendly reforms.
The record output has been driven by:
-
Structural policy reforms
-
Investment-incentive measures
-
Expansion of domestic manufacturing capacity
-
Strong participation from both public and private sector units
The milestone reinforces India’s resolve to reduce dependence on imports and ensure stable fertilizer availability for farmers.
Strategic Reforms Expand Production Capacity
A combination of targeted government interventions has enabled fertilizer units across the country to operate at higher efficiency and scale.
These reforms have encouraged:
-
Modernisation of existing plants
-
Expansion of installed capacity
-
Setting up of new production units
-
Improved supply chain management
As a result, India’s domestic fertilizer sector has witnessed one of its most significant growth phases in recent years.
Strategic Global Partnerships Ensure Raw Material Security
To shield domestic fertilizer production from global price fluctuations, supply disruptions and logistical challenges, the Government has secured long-term supply agreements with resource-rich countries.
These strategic international partnerships ensure:
-
Continuous availability of key raw materials
-
Reduced vulnerability to global volatility
-
Smooth functioning of domestic production units
Such measures have strengthened domestic stability and improved the resilience of India’s fertilizer supply ecosystem.
Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) Policy Provides Financial Backbone
A major pillar supporting this production boom is the effective implementation of the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) policy.
By ensuring timely subsidy payments, the Government has provided crucial financial stability to fertilizer manufacturers.
This has enabled companies to:
-
Manage costs efficiently
-
Sustain operations without cash-flow disruptions
-
Invest in capacity expansion
-
Establish new fertilizer plants
The NBS framework has thus played a vital role in driving both output growth and investor confidence in the sector.
Boost to Food Security and Farmer Welfare
The record production of DAP and NPK fertilizers is expected to have direct benefits for India’s agricultural economy by ensuring:
-
Timely availability of fertilizers during cropping seasons
-
Stable supply for farmers across states
-
Reduced import dependence
-
Strengthened national food security
This achievement supports the broader goal of ensuring affordable and adequate fertilizer access to India’s farming community.
Giant Leap Toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Fertilizers
The January 2026 record of 15.76 LMT is more than just a production statistic—it represents a major step forward in India’s ambition to emerge as an Aatmanirbhar fertilizer powerhouse.
With sustained reforms, strategic partnerships, and strong fiscal support, India is positioning itself for long-term resilience and self-reliance in one of the most critical sectors supporting agriculture and food security.