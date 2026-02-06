India Hits Record High Fertilizer Output: DAP & NPK Production Touches 15.76 LMT in January 2026

India has achieved a major milestone in its journey toward fertilizer self-reliance, with domestic production of Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers—notably DAP and NPKs—surging to an all-time record of 15.76 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) in January 2026.

This marks the highest-ever monthly production of these critical fertilizers in the country’s history, reflecting a decisive shift toward a stronger, more self-sufficient agricultural input ecosystem.

Historic Surge Signals New Era of Aatmanirbhar Fertilizer Economy

The Department of Fertilizers, under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, attributed this unprecedented rise to the Government’s sustained push through visionary, industry-friendly reforms.

The record output has been driven by:

Structural policy reforms

Investment-incentive measures

Expansion of domestic manufacturing capacity

Strong participation from both public and private sector units

The milestone reinforces India’s resolve to reduce dependence on imports and ensure stable fertilizer availability for farmers.

Strategic Reforms Expand Production Capacity

A combination of targeted government interventions has enabled fertilizer units across the country to operate at higher efficiency and scale.

These reforms have encouraged:

Modernisation of existing plants

Expansion of installed capacity

Setting up of new production units

Improved supply chain management

As a result, India’s domestic fertilizer sector has witnessed one of its most significant growth phases in recent years.

Strategic Global Partnerships Ensure Raw Material Security

To shield domestic fertilizer production from global price fluctuations, supply disruptions and logistical challenges, the Government has secured long-term supply agreements with resource-rich countries.

These strategic international partnerships ensure:

Continuous availability of key raw materials

Reduced vulnerability to global volatility

Smooth functioning of domestic production units

Such measures have strengthened domestic stability and improved the resilience of India’s fertilizer supply ecosystem.

Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) Policy Provides Financial Backbone

A major pillar supporting this production boom is the effective implementation of the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) policy.

By ensuring timely subsidy payments, the Government has provided crucial financial stability to fertilizer manufacturers.

This has enabled companies to:

Manage costs efficiently

Sustain operations without cash-flow disruptions

Invest in capacity expansion

Establish new fertilizer plants

The NBS framework has thus played a vital role in driving both output growth and investor confidence in the sector.

Boost to Food Security and Farmer Welfare

The record production of DAP and NPK fertilizers is expected to have direct benefits for India’s agricultural economy by ensuring:

Timely availability of fertilizers during cropping seasons

Stable supply for farmers across states

Reduced import dependence

Strengthened national food security

This achievement supports the broader goal of ensuring affordable and adequate fertilizer access to India’s farming community.

Giant Leap Toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Fertilizers

The January 2026 record of 15.76 LMT is more than just a production statistic—it represents a major step forward in India’s ambition to emerge as an Aatmanirbhar fertilizer powerhouse.

With sustained reforms, strategic partnerships, and strong fiscal support, India is positioning itself for long-term resilience and self-reliance in one of the most critical sectors supporting agriculture and food security.