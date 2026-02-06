Kenny Morolong Calls for Urgent Investment in Nurturing the Boy Child

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong has called for an urgent and collective effort by families, communities and society to invest more in guiding and nurturing the boy child, stressing that early intervention is key to building safer, more respectful and cohesive communities.

Morolong was speaking on behalf of Deputy President Paul Mashatile at the Boys and Men Parliament held at the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature on Thursday.

“Teach Boys Early That Respect Is Strength”

Morolong emphasised the importance of instilling discipline, accountability and respect in boys from an early age.

“We must teach boys, from an early age, that actions have consequences, that respect is not a sign of weakness but of strength; that discipline is an act of self-love and that power, in all its forms, must always be accompanied by responsibility,” he said.

Early Guidance Prevents Greater Challenges Later

Using the metaphor of shaping a tree through early pruning, Morolong said society must guide boys early to avoid drastic correction later in life.

“This responsibility extends far beyond individual households. It is a collective duty that speaks directly to the future of our families, the stability of our communities, and the moral fabric of our nation.”

He warned that failure to provide consistent guidance and positive role modelling could lead to far greater social challenges in the future.

Men and Boys Parliament Praised for Tackling GBV and HIV

Morolong commended the National Men and Boys Parliament for taking leadership in engaging men and boys to combat key societal challenges, including:

Gender-based violence

HIV and AIDS

Socio-economic development

Ethical and responsible leadership

He noted that the initiative began with a march through Cape Town and has grown into an important platform for transforming harmful societal attitudes.

Positive Masculinity and Accountability Essential

The Deputy Minister stressed that building sustainable communities requires men who embrace accountability and reject violence.

“It lies with men who are prepared to champion HIV prevention, not as a technical discussion, but as a matter of dignity, responsibility and life itself.”

He added that protecting one’s health should be seen as courage, not weakness.

Rejecting Violence and Entitlement

Morolong delivered a strong message on redefining masculinity away from harm and entitlement.

“A masculinity that rejects violence, rejects entitlement to women’s bodies, and rejects the false notion that strength is proven through harm. True strength is demonstrated through restraint, respect, and responsibility.”

Men Must Lead the Fight Against GBVF

Morolong said society cannot continue to reap the “bitter fruits of neglect” if boys are not raised to value equality and compassion.

He emphasised that men must be at the forefront of ending gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

“Women, children, older persons, and other vulnerable groups should never live in fear due to the scourge of GBVF, which is predominantly perpetrated by men.”

Lasting Change Begins with Challenging Harmful Norms

Morolong concluded by calling for lasting change driven by men willing to challenge harmful norms, model responsible behaviour, and protect the dignity and lives of women, children and communities.

The Boys and Men Parliament continues to serve as a key platform for promoting safer, more inclusive and peaceful communities through collective action and positive leadership.