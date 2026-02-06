Left Menu

Special emphasis was placed on curriculum relevance, assessment rigor, quality benchmarks and employability outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 21:53 IST
NSQC Holds 45th Meeting, Approves 80 Vocational Qualifications Including AI-Focused Courses Under SOAR
A key highlight of the meeting was the approval of multiple Artificial Intelligence (AI)-related qualifications for inclusion under the Skilling for AI Readiness (SOAR) umbrella. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
The 45th meeting of the National Skills Qualifications Committee (NSQC) was held on 6 February 2026 under the chairpersonship of Smt. Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Chairperson of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET).

The meeting deliberated on proposals under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) with the objective of strengthening the quality, relevance and industry alignment of vocational qualifications across India.

Strengthening Industry-Aligned Skilling Ecosystem

The NSQC meeting focused on ensuring that vocational qualifications remain:

  • Outcome-based

  • Competency-driven

  • Industry-validated

  • Globally relevant

Special emphasis was placed on curriculum relevance, assessment rigor, quality benchmarks and employability outcomes.

Wide Participation from Ministries, Experts and Stakeholders

The meeting was attended by senior NCVET leadership and key stakeholders, including:

  • Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Kumar Gaba, Executive Member, NCVET

  • Dr. Suhas Deshmukh, Director and Secretary to the Council

  • NSQC Members from Central Ministries/Departments such as:

    • Ministry of Rural Development

    • Ministry of Labour and Employment

  • Sector experts and representatives from Awarding Bodies

15 Awarding Bodies Present Qualifications

A total of 15 Awarding Bodies presented their qualifications before the Committee.

Overall, 80 Qualifications were considered, including proposals from Central Ministries and national institutions such as:

  • Directorate General of Training (DGT)

  • Directorate General of Artillery

  • National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT)

  • National Academy of RUDSETI

  • Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe)

  • Various Sector Skill Councils

Qualifications Cover High-Growth Priority Sectors

The approved and reviewed qualifications span key high-growth sectors, including:

  • Automotive

  • Electronics

  • IT-ITeS

  • Healthcare and life sciences

  • Aerospace

  • Logistics

  • Construction and manufacturing

  • Tourism and hospitality

  • Green jobs

  • Emerging technologies

New and updated qualifications were also introduced to address skills needs in:

  • Medical tourism

  • Unorganised economy

  • Allied services

These expansions aim to improve employability and broaden access to structured skilling for diverse learner groups.

Major Highlight: AI Qualifications Approved Under SOAR

A key highlight of the meeting was the approval of multiple Artificial Intelligence (AI)-related qualifications for inclusion under the Skilling for AI Readiness (SOAR) umbrella.

The SOAR initiative has been aligned as a pre-event to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, reinforcing India’s focus on preparing a future-ready workforce for the AI-driven economy.

India Skills and World Skills Qualifications Ratified

The Committee also ratified qualifications linked to India Skills and World Skills competitions, supporting India’s preparations for upcoming national and global skilling contests.

Debashree Mukherjee: NSQC Ensures Credibility and Responsiveness

Addressing the meeting, Smt. Debashree Mukherjee said the NSQC plays a pivotal role in ensuring skill qualifications in India remain robust and credible.

She emphasised that the deliberations reflect the Government’s continued commitment to building a skilled, adaptable and globally competitive workforce aligned with:

  • Vision of Viksit Bharat 2047

  • National Education Policy (NEP 2020)

  • National Credit Framework (NCrF)

Modernising India’s Skilling Landscape

The decisions taken at the 45th NSQC meeting reaffirm NCVET’s commitment to modernising India’s skilling ecosystem.

The approved qualifications are expected to:

  • Enhance credibility and transparency under NSQF

  • Provide job-ready certifications

  • Enable vertical and horizontal mobility pathways

  • Expand lifelong learning opportunities for youth

