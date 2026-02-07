Pet Bond Uptake Surges Past 1,700 in First Month, Ministers Say

More than 1,700 pet bonds have now been lodged with Tenancy Services since New Zealand’s new pet bond system came into effect on 1 December 2025, Housing Minister Chris Bishop and Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka say.

The milestone marks an early sign that the reform is gaining strong traction, helping renters with pets secure housing while providing landlords with clearer protections.

“Pets are part of the family for many Kiwi households, so it’s great to see such a pawsitive response, with 1,708 pet bonds now lodged,” Mr Bishop said.

Supporting Renters With Pets While Protecting Landlords

The pet bond system was introduced as a practical solution to one of the rental market’s longstanding challenges — the difficulty many tenants face in finding pet-friendly accommodation.

Ministers say the reform is designed to strike a balance between renters’ needs and landlords’ confidence.

“The pet bond system is a practical way to make it easier for renters with pets to find a home, while giving landlords confidence there are clear protections in place,” Mr Bishop said.

“It’s a reform that is working as intended, without any ruff edges.”

Early Results Show Reform ‘Landing Well’

Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka said the strong early uptake demonstrates the system is achieving its intended purpose.

“This is about giving renters a fair shot at keeping a pet, while making sure landlords have a clear and reliable process,” Mr Potaka said.

“It’s encouraging to see the system landing well and getting tails wagging.”

How the Pet Bond System Works

Pet bonds can be lodged and managed through Tenancy Services alongside the general tenancy bond. They apply only where a landlord agrees to a tenant keeping a pet in the property.

Tenancy Services also provides updated guidance, forms, and support to ensure both tenants and landlords understand their rights and responsibilities.

Key Rules Under the New Pet Bond Framework

The rules include:

Tenants must have landlord consent to keep a pet, but landlords may only refuse on reasonable grounds

Landlords can require a pet bond of up to two weeks’ rent , in addition to the general bond

Tenants remain liable for all pet-related damage beyond fair wear and tear

Tenancy Services manages lodgment, top-ups, and refunds of pet bonds through its existing bond system

Building a Rental Market That Works for Everyone

Ministers say the reform is part of the Government’s broader focus on improving fairness and flexibility in the rental market.

“Our Government is focused on a rental market that works for everyone — young renters, whānau, and the people providing homes,” Mr Potaka said.

With more than 1,700 pet bonds already lodged in the first month, ministers say the system is showing strong early momentum and helping make renting with pets more achievable across the country.