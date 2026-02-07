Left Menu

Pet Bond Uptake Surges Past 1,700 in First Month, Ministers Say

“Pets are part of the family for many Kiwi households, so it’s great to see such a pawsitive response, with 1,708 pet bonds now lodged,” Mr Bishop said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-02-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 10:26 IST
Pet Bond Uptake Surges Past 1,700 in First Month, Ministers Say
The milestone marks an early sign that the reform is gaining strong traction, helping renters with pets secure housing while providing landlords with clearer protections. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

More than 1,700 pet bonds have now been lodged with Tenancy Services since New Zealand’s new pet bond system came into effect on 1 December 2025, Housing Minister Chris Bishop and Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka say.

The milestone marks an early sign that the reform is gaining strong traction, helping renters with pets secure housing while providing landlords with clearer protections.

“Pets are part of the family for many Kiwi households, so it’s great to see such a pawsitive response, with 1,708 pet bonds now lodged,” Mr Bishop said.

Supporting Renters With Pets While Protecting Landlords

The pet bond system was introduced as a practical solution to one of the rental market’s longstanding challenges — the difficulty many tenants face in finding pet-friendly accommodation.

Ministers say the reform is designed to strike a balance between renters’ needs and landlords’ confidence.

“The pet bond system is a practical way to make it easier for renters with pets to find a home, while giving landlords confidence there are clear protections in place,” Mr Bishop said.

“It’s a reform that is working as intended, without any ruff edges.”

Early Results Show Reform ‘Landing Well’

Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka said the strong early uptake demonstrates the system is achieving its intended purpose.

“This is about giving renters a fair shot at keeping a pet, while making sure landlords have a clear and reliable process,” Mr Potaka said.

“It’s encouraging to see the system landing well and getting tails wagging.”

How the Pet Bond System Works

Pet bonds can be lodged and managed through Tenancy Services alongside the general tenancy bond. They apply only where a landlord agrees to a tenant keeping a pet in the property.

Tenancy Services also provides updated guidance, forms, and support to ensure both tenants and landlords understand their rights and responsibilities.

Key Rules Under the New Pet Bond Framework

The rules include:

  • Tenants must have landlord consent to keep a pet, but landlords may only refuse on reasonable grounds

  • Landlords can require a pet bond of up to two weeks’ rent, in addition to the general bond

  • Tenants remain liable for all pet-related damage beyond fair wear and tear

  • Tenancy Services manages lodgment, top-ups, and refunds of pet bonds through its existing bond system

Building a Rental Market That Works for Everyone

Ministers say the reform is part of the Government’s broader focus on improving fairness and flexibility in the rental market.

“Our Government is focused on a rental market that works for everyone — young renters, whānau, and the people providing homes,” Mr Potaka said.

With more than 1,700 pet bonds already lodged in the first month, ministers say the system is showing strong early momentum and helping make renting with pets more achievable across the country.

 

TRENDING

1
China's Strategic Maneuvers in the South China Sea

China's Strategic Maneuvers in the South China Sea

 China
2
Rashid Khan's Unfulfilled Dream: Cricket in Afghanistan

Rashid Khan's Unfulfilled Dream: Cricket in Afghanistan

 India
3
Pakistan Edges Past Netherlands in Tense T20 World Cup Opener

Pakistan Edges Past Netherlands in Tense T20 World Cup Opener

 Sri Lanka
4
Iran's Brave Voices: The Beautician's Tale Amid Unrest

Iran's Brave Voices: The Beautician's Tale Amid Unrest

 Lebanon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026