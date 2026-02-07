NeVA Launch: A Move Towards Paperless Legislative Sessions

In a significant move towards technological advancement in legislative processes, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unveiled the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) at the Bihar assembly on Saturday. The inauguration event was notably attended by Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar and other prominent figures, although Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was absent due to prior commitments.

NeVA, a visionary platform hosted on the NIC cloud, is designed to revolutionize the handling of legislative business through a paperless approach. Officials highlighted its features, which include providing legislators with digital access to rules, notices, bulletins, bills, and committee reports via their handheld devices, thus facilitating smarter legislative operations.

The overarching goal of the NeVA initiative is to unite all of India's legislatures into a cohesive digital framework, effectively creating an extensive data repository that enhances collaboration and efficiency in legislative affairs across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)