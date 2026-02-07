Beneath the Veil of Democracy: Unpacking India's Electoral Roll Conundrum
The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision in India is raising eyebrows as it aims to purify electoral rolls but ends up disenfranchising many citizens. With a significant number of entries flagged as discrepancies, critics argue it's less about democratic maintenance and more of a targeted restructuring of the electorate.
In India, the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision has become a controversial exercise aimed at revising electoral rolls. Officially, the goal is to cleanse the voter lists; unofficially, it appears to marginalize the electorate.
Bihar experienced the first wave of this phenomenon, with nearly four lakh names disappearing from the rolls. Justifications cited include flood-prone conditions and high migration, but critics argue societal biases are at play.
In response, West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, made a bold move by taking the issue to the Supreme Court, questioning the bias and timing of this exercise. Her actions highlighted concerns over political motivations and a possible threat to democratic inclusivity.
