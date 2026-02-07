Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard Busts Major International Oil Smuggling Syndicate

The Indian Coast Guard intercepted vessels involved in smuggling oil from conflict-ridden countries to international waters near Mumbai. Through digital surveillance and mid-sea operations, they uncovered a network of international handlers evading laws by changing ship identities, leading to potential significant economic losses for coastal states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 12:47 IST
The Indian Coast Guard has successfully dismantled an international oil smuggling syndicate in a daring mid-sea operation. The operation, conducted approximately 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai, involved the apprehension of vessels used to smuggle large quantities of oil from conflict-ridden countries.

Utilizing advanced digital surveillance and data analysis, the ICG identified suspicious activities within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zones, leading to the detection of the oil smuggling operation. The operation confirmed the existence of a sophisticated network of handlers coordinating illicit transfers of oil-based cargo between sea vessels, often changing vessel identities to evade capture.

ICG's expert teams boarded the vessels on February 5, corroborating digital evidence and seizing the vessels for further investigation. The vessels are expected to be escorted to Mumbai, where they will be handed over to Indian Customs for legal proceedings, underscoring the ICG's commitment to upholding maritime safety and international regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

