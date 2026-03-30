Fadnavis Pushes Policing Innovations: Medals for Anti-Naxal Heroes, AI in Law Enforcement
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the introduction of medals for C-60 anti-Naxal unit personnel and emphasized complete digitization in policing. AI and blockchain technology will enhance enforcement efficiency. Road safety and crime management strategies were also discussed during the conference with top officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced awards for the state's C-60 police unit combating Naxalism and emphasized the importance of digital transformations in law enforcement.
In a conference, Fadnavis highlighted using AI and blockchain for policing efficiency, aiming to digitize procedures and increase conviction rates.
Additionally, Fadnavis discussed road safety improvements, crime reduction strategies, and technology integration, notably mentioning a novel AI tool for identifying illegal residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fadnavis
- Maharashtra
- police
- anti-Naxal
- AI
- blockchain
- crime
- technology
- road safety
- digitization
ALSO READ
Election Showdown in Ponda: AAP's Campaign Trail Led by Kejriwal
Nxtra Data Secures $1 Billion to Fuel AI Data Center Expansion
Lavrov Warns Against Gulf Involvement in West Asia Conflict
Gruesome Crime: Navy Officer Arrested for Chilling Murder and Dismemberment in Visakhapatnam
Delhi Women Congress Stages Protest Against Soaring LPG Prices