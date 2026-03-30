Fadnavis Pushes Policing Innovations: Medals for Anti-Naxal Heroes, AI in Law Enforcement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced awards for the state's C-60 police unit combating Naxalism and emphasized the importance of digital transformations in law enforcement.

In a conference, Fadnavis highlighted using AI and blockchain for policing efficiency, aiming to digitize procedures and increase conviction rates.

Additionally, Fadnavis discussed road safety improvements, crime reduction strategies, and technology integration, notably mentioning a novel AI tool for identifying illegal residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)