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Fadnavis Pushes Policing Innovations: Medals for Anti-Naxal Heroes, AI in Law Enforcement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the introduction of medals for C-60 anti-Naxal unit personnel and emphasized complete digitization in policing. AI and blockchain technology will enhance enforcement efficiency. Road safety and crime management strategies were also discussed during the conference with top officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:17 IST
Fadnavis Pushes Policing Innovations: Medals for Anti-Naxal Heroes, AI in Law Enforcement
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced awards for the state's C-60 police unit combating Naxalism and emphasized the importance of digital transformations in law enforcement.

In a conference, Fadnavis highlighted using AI and blockchain for policing efficiency, aiming to digitize procedures and increase conviction rates.

Additionally, Fadnavis discussed road safety improvements, crime reduction strategies, and technology integration, notably mentioning a novel AI tool for identifying illegal residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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