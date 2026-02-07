Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds: Sonia Gandhi's Citizenship Controversy

Sonia Gandhi's counsel argued a complaint claiming her name was added to the electoral roll before her Indian citizenship was politically motivated. A Delhi court will hear the matter after a previous magistrate's order dismissed the investigation request. The allegations were labeled unfounded, lacking evidence, and harmful.

A Delhi court heard arguments on Saturday regarding allegations against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The complaint, which claims her name was on the electoral roll before she became an Indian citizen, was deemed politically motivated by her defense team. They filed a response challenging the complaint's credibility.

The matter surfaced after a September 2025 magistrate's order refused to probe the issue. Sonia Gandhi's counsel described the allegations as misconceived and an abuse of the legal process. They contended that any disputes regarding citizenship and electoral rolls fall under the Central government's and Election Commission's purview, respectively.

Furthermore, the defense argued that the complaint lacked foundational documents and proper evidence. They highlighted the implausibility of seeking evidence for an over-40-year-old claim, dismissing the matter as a malicious prosecution violative of constitutional rights. The court will continue proceedings in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

