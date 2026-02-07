Tragic Incident: Woman's Fatal Use of Husband's Rifle

A woman, identified as Sangeeta Devi, allegedly took her own life with her husband's licensed rifle on Saturday morning, according to local police reports.

Sangeeta Devi, 42, was quickly transported to the district hospital by her husband, Karan Singh, and family members, but was declared dead upon arrival.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that initial investigations indicate Sangeeta was suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment in Prayagraj. The ongoing investigation seeks to uncover further details, with her body sent for a post-mortem examination.

