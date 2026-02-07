Tragic Incident: Woman's Fatal Use of Husband's Rifle
Sangeeta Devi, a 42-year-old woman from Purab Sharira, allegedly committed suicide using her husband's licensed rifle. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police investigations suggest she was battling depression and receiving treatment for it. Further investigations and post-mortem are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 07-02-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 13:59 IST
- Country:
- India
A woman, identified as Sangeeta Devi, allegedly took her own life with her husband's licensed rifle on Saturday morning, according to local police reports.
Sangeeta Devi, 42, was quickly transported to the district hospital by her husband, Karan Singh, and family members, but was declared dead upon arrival.
Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that initial investigations indicate Sangeeta was suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment in Prayagraj. The ongoing investigation seeks to uncover further details, with her body sent for a post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Sabarimala Gold Mystery: Political Allegations and Investigations
Tragic Accident in West Delhi Sparks Investigation
Puerto Rico Voting Machine Investigation: Allegations, Controversies, and Insights
Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment: IIT Bombay's Breakthrough in T-Cell Recovery
Ex-Norwegian PM Thorbjoern Jagland Under Investigation for Corruption Ties to Epstein